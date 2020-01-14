Breaking News
Home / Top News / Apogee Expands Its Engagement Platform to Meet the Growing Needs of Utilities

Apogee Expands Its Engagement Platform to Meet the Growing Needs of Utilities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Helping Utilities Build Strong Relationships for a New Era of Energy

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Apogee Interactive, Inc., a leading provider of energy analysis and customer engagement software for the energy industry, unveiled it’s 2019 Feature Pack. Each year Apogee listens intently to clients and tracks the effectiveness of their applications and digital strategies. This year’s focus was on helping energy professionals meet their goals by improving customer satisfaction, cost effectiveness, and increasing program participation.

Apogee’s Chief Technology Officer, Jim Albert stated, “Our primary focus has been on Envoy, our outbound communications platform, which is producing extraordinary results for our clients. We have included a turnkey digital marketing campaign flexible enough to fit into any utility’s existing marketing and communications plan and have added a robust marketing automation functionality for continued engagement at key touch points in the customer journey that will drive program participation with an automated chain of timely, relevant messages.”

The popular Personalized Video Bill Explanation, a part of the Envoy solution, now includes text to speech; the video will vocalize customer’s bill-change amounts in addition to displaying the numbers on the screen. It can also be embedded in the Energy Advisor Bill Analysis portal. A new Targeted Bill Explanation includes a specific call-to-action aligned with the utility’s programs and that customer’s needs.  This provides an even more personalized experience for the customer in a self-educating environment. Utilities have experienced a reduction in high bill calls as a result. 

Rate transformation can be a challenge and communicating that in an effective way can help. Envoy now has a rate transformation series that includes video communications combined with a rate analysis engine that allows customers to choose the rate plan most suited to their lifestyles and behaviors.

All of Apogee’s Energy Advisor users will notice fresh, new user interface along with enhanced accessibility (ADA), multi-lingual functionality, and the addition of electric vehicles and solar to the home profile, enabling a breakdown of solar energy in the bill analysis along with solar recommendations customized for the utility’s program initiatives. The Enterprise platform also now includes the ability to drill-down from monthly to daily energy use analysis.

Susan Gilbert, Apogee’s CEO and co-founder explained, “Apogee has been refining our applications and helping utilities with their most pressing issues for more than 25 years.  Our current focus is helping them build interactive, digital relationships with customers with cost-effective, personalized messaging that drives program goal achievement and communicates new rate options.”

About Apogee:

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a woman-owned business and one of the nation’s leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement SaaS services for utilities. As a partner with the utility industry since 1993, Apogee’s digital engagement platform delivers proactive, targeted, relevant, and personalized communication for hundreds of North American utilities, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, ConEd, LADWP, and Jackson EMC. For more information visit www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn

Contact: Karen Morris [email protected] or 678-684-6801

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.