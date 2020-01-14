Apogee Expands Its Engagement Platform to Meet the Growing Needs of Utilities

Helping Utilities Build Strong Relationships for a New Era of Energy

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Apogee Interactive, Inc. , a leading provider of energy analysis and customer engagement software for the energy industry, unveiled it’s 2019 Feature Pack. Each year Apogee listens intently to clients and tracks the effectiveness of their applications and digital strategies. This year’s focus was on helping energy professionals meet their goals by improving customer satisfaction, cost effectiveness, and increasing program participation.

Apogee’s Chief Technology Officer, Jim Albert stated, “Our primary focus has been on Envoy, our outbound communications platform, which is producing extraordinary results for our clients. We have included a turnkey digital marketing campaign flexible enough to fit into any utility’s existing marketing and communications plan and have added a robust marketing automation functionality for continued engagement at key touch points in the customer journey that will drive program participation with an automated chain of timely, relevant messages.”

The popular Personalized Video Bill Explanation, a part of the Envoy solution, now includes text to speech; the video will vocalize customer’s bill-change amounts in addition to displaying the numbers on the screen. It can also be embedded in the Energy Advisor Bill Analysis portal. A new Targeted Bill Explanation includes a specific call-to-action aligned with the utility’s programs and that customer’s needs. This provides an even more personalized experience for the customer in a self-educating environment. Utilities have experienced a reduction in high bill calls as a result.

Rate transformation can be a challenge and communicating that in an effective way can help. Envoy now has a rate transformation series that includes video communications combined with a rate analysis engine that allows customers to choose the rate plan most suited to their lifestyles and behaviors.

All of Apogee’s Energy Advisor users will notice fresh, new user interface along with enhanced accessibility (ADA), multi-lingual functionality, and the addition of electric vehicles and solar to the home profile, enabling a breakdown of solar energy in the bill analysis along with solar recommendations customized for the utility’s program initiatives. The Enterprise platform also now includes the ability to drill-down from monthly to daily energy use analysis.

Susan Gilbert, Apogee’s CEO and co-founder explained, “Apogee has been refining our applications and helping utilities with their most pressing issues for more than 25 years. Our current focus is helping them build interactive, digital relationships with customers with cost-effective, personalized messaging that drives program goal achievement and communicates new rate options.”

About Apogee:

Apogee Interactive , Inc. is a woman-owned business and one of the nation’s leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement SaaS services for utilities. As a partner with the utility industry since 1993, Apogee’s digital engagement platform delivers proactive, targeted, relevant, and personalized communication for hundreds of North American utilities, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, ConEd, LADWP, and Jackson EMC. For more information visit www.apogee.net or on L inkedIn .