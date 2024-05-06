SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, COPD, asthma and other inflammatory and immunology indications, today announced that Michael Henderson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Jane Pritchett Henderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Bank of America Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 3:40 p.m. P.T. / 6:40 p.m. E.T.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to develop differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and other inflammatory and immunology indications with high unmet need. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. The company’s two most advanced programs are APG777 and APG808, which are being initially developed for the treatment of AD and COPD, and asthma, respectively. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit www.apogeetherapeutics.com.

