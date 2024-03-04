SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and other inflammatory and immunology (I&I) indications, today announced it will report interim results from the Phase 1 APG777 healthy volunteer trial on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:00am ET to discuss the results.

To access the live and archived webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of Apogee’s website at https://investors.apogeetherapeutics.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to develop differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and other inflammatory and immunology indications with high unmet need. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. The company’s two most advanced programs are APG777 and APG808, which are being initially developed for the treatment of AD and COPD, respectively. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care.

