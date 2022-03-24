Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Apollo European Principal Finance Completes Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition from ENPAM

Apollo European Principal Finance Completes Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition from ENPAM

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that European Principal Finance funds managed by its affiliates have completed its previously announced acquisition of a portfolio of real estate assets (the “Portfolio”) for €842 million from the Italian pension fund Fondazione Ente Nazionale di Previdenza ed Assistenza dei Medici e degli Odontoiatri (“ENPAM”). The portfolio is comprised of 68 high-quality commercial and residential assets, including hotel, retail, logistics and parking assets primarily located in the economic hubs of Rome and Milan.

European Principal Finance business is the second largest, closed-end fund franchise at Apollo, with $8.6 billion in assets under management as of year-end 2021. The EPF business launched in 2009 and was created to capture a broad variety of opportunities across the real estate credit and equity risk spectrum.  

Advisors to the Apollo EPF funds in this transaction included Realty Partners, with the support of JLL and Conio, as commercial advisors; Lazard as financial advisor; Belvedere Inzaghi as legal diligence advisor; Yard Reaas as a technical advisor; BonelliErede and Sidley Austin as transaction counsel; BonelliErede for tax advisory; and Allen & Overy as the legal advisor for financing.

About Apollo
Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $498 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information:
For Investors:
Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

For Media:
Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.