Apollo Global Management Names Joanna Rose Global Head of Corporate Communications

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced the appointment of Joanna Rose as Global Head of Corporate Communications effective December 2, 2019. In this role, Ms. Rose will lead all communications activities as well as direct the firm’s global media relations efforts.

“Joanna is a highly respected strategic communications executive with a wealth of experience, and she will be an outstanding addition to the Apollo team,” Apollo’s Co-Presidents, Scott Kleinman and James Zelter said in a joint statement. “We look forward to working closely with Joanna to advance and deepen our communications and relationships with key stakeholders across our global integrated platform of businesses.”

Ms. Rose joins Apollo from Related Companies where she served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, with responsibility for internal, external and executive communications and public affairs across all business lines and channels for the multifaceted investment, real estate, and lifestyle firm and its various subsidiaries.

Ms. Rose, who joined Related in 2007, successfully positioned the firm as a definitive market leader by overseeing brand initiatives and communications around corporate acquisitions and investments, an international real estate portfolio, capital events, and development projects, including Hudson Yards, the largest private real estate development in the United States.  Ms. Rose additionally supported the formation and growth of the Related Fund Management platform, which includes private equity, credit and shareholder activist strategies. Ms. Rose was also actively involved in Related’s portfolio investments and affiliated businesses.  Prior to joining Related, Ms. Rose spent over a decade advising senior politicians and government officials. She served as Press Secretary to New York Governor George E. Pataki and a Vice President for the planning agency on the World Trade Center rebuilding.  Ms. Rose is a licensed attorney in New York and was a member of the Partnership for New York City’s 2018-2019 class of David Rockefeller Fellows.

About Apollo
Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $323 billion as of September 30, 2019 in private equity, credit and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

Apollo Global Management

For investors please contact:
Gary M. Stein
Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0467
[email protected]

For media inquiries please contact:
Charles Zehren
Rubenstein Associates, Inc. for Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 843-8590
[email protected]

