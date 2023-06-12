Proceeds to Facilitate the Continued Buildout of Yondr’s Portfolio of Hyperscale Data Center Facilities in Europe and the Americas

NEW YORK and LONDON , June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed infrastructure funds (the “Apollo Funds”) have agreed to provide a significant capital commitment to Yondr Group (“Yondr”) via a structured instrument as the first step in a broader partnership. Proceeds from the investment will be utilized to further Yondr’s growth ambitions in support of client demand for its differentiated service proposition as Apollo and Yondr partner to facilitate the continued buildout of Yondr’s portfolio of hyperscale data center facilities. In connection with the investment, Apollo Partners Trevor Mills and Andrew Kirby will join Yondr’s Board of Directors.

Yondr, wholly owned by Cathexis Group (“Cathexis”), is a recognized global leader in developing, owning, and operating build-to-suit hyperscale data centers, primarily in Europe and the Americas. The Company operates a single-tenant, build-to-suit data center strategy, benefitting from key strategic partnerships across the globe which support development and speed to market. Today, Yondr owns and operates a hyperscale data center in the Netherlands, with four additional sites in construction across Europe and the United States expected to come online between 2024 and 2025, all of which are fully contracted with large, investment-grade counterparties.

Yondr has advanced plans to continue scaling its portfolio of build-to-suit hyperscale data centers with the support of Apollo to meet the rapidly growing needs of its high-quality customer base, with a continued focus on speed to market, top-tier facility design and performance while leveraging the Company’s local expertise.

Paul Cossell, CEO at Yondr Group, said, “Apollo’s support of our global growth ambitions is truly exciting for us at Yondr. This allows us to create long-term sustainable value for clients, and to rapidly deploy cloud solutions, in line with the growing demands of our select, blue-chip client base.”

Apollo Partners Trevor Mills and Andrew Kirby said, “With increasing global demand for hyperscale data center capacity, we believe that nimble, proven build-to-suit players like Yondr are well positioned for sustainable growth. Yondr has rapidly developed a leading position in the global hyperscale sector since its inception in 2019, and we are pleased to support Paul, the management team and Cathexis as they scale to meet the growing demand of their customer base. We are looking forward to our role as Board members as part of a long-term, wide-ranging partnership to help support their continued success.”

Dylan Foo, Head of Global Infrastructure at Apollo, added, “We believe this transaction demonstrates our ability to navigate complexity amid continued economic uncertainty and structure an attractive, tailored investment which supports the needs of both Yondr and Apollo Funds. We look forward to supporting Yondr’s continued expansion while pursuing the high growth secular trend of global cloud adoption.”

Simpson Thacher & Barlett LP served as legal advisor to the Apollo Funds. White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to Yondr.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2023, Apollo had approximately $598 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers. The company specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission ‘Global capacity responsible delivery’ ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com

Apollo Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0540

ir@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0491

communications@apollo.com

Yondr Contact

Louise Donkor

Marketing Communications Manager

Yondr Group

info@yondrgroup.com