Apollo Launches Apollo HBCUNet, a Career Portal Dedicated to Increasing Opportunity and Access for HBCU Students and Alumni

New platform powered by CareerBuilder aims to strengthen pathways and diversify talent pipeline across the Apollo Network

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo”) today announced the launch of Apollo HBCUNet, a new platform powered by CareerBuilder that aims to connect students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with career opportunities at Apollo and across its private equity funds’ portfolio companies.

Apollo’s Head of Leadership Development and Diversity Jonathan Simon said, “At Apollo, we are focused on championing opportunity in our workplace, throughout our marketplace and in our communities. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have diverse student bodies and educate many of our country’s most promising young professionals. We want to make it easier for those students and alumni to connect to career opportunities here at Apollo and across our broader portfolio.”

HBCUNet offers students access to open positions at Apollo and across its network of fund portfolio companies, including both full- and part-time employment at companies spanning a variety of industries, with roles in finance, legal, sales, technology and more. HBCUNet members can opt into alerts to be made aware of new positions that open in their identified areas of interest, receiving notifications of roles matching their profiles and encouraging them to be among the first to apply.

The launch of HBCUNet follows the 2019 launch of VetNet, aimed at helping veteran candidates enter the private sector and find jobs within Apollo’s network. With the help of VetNet, Apollo and its funds’ portfolio companies have hired more than 3,000 veterans since the portal’s inception. Both platforms are powered by CareerBuilder, an Apollo fund portfolio company, and the collaborative effort across dozens of companies in Apollo’s network demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).

CareerBuilder CEO, Irina Novoselsky, said, “CareerBuilder is proud to power HBCUNet to help Apollo and its broader network of companies build a future workforce that better represents the world in which we live. This technology creates more equitable opportunities for diverse candidates and makes hiring easier and faster for both job seekers and employers.”

Apollo Co-Presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter said, “We are pleased to launch Apollo HBCUNet and build upon our success to-date with VetNet. At Apollo, these initiatives are just two of many efforts underway to increase opportunity and attract, develop and retain diverse talent.”

HBCUNet builds on Apollo’s broader commitment to Citizenship, expanding opportunity and championing DE&I. This includes partnerships with leading organizations such as TOIGO, SEO and MLT to attract more diverse candidates; fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace through policies, training and affinity groups; and supporting broader industry efforts such as Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) Diversity in Action Initiative and most recently writing to the Securities and Exchange Commission to advocate for adoption of Nasdaq’s proposed new listing rules. In 2021, Apollo flagship private equity fund portfolio companies in the US reached more than 30% diverse representation on their Boards of Directors, as defined as by ethnic and gender diversity, and 100% of these company boards have one or more directors who self-identify as female. Visit the Responsibility and Career pages of our website to learn more about our efforts.

To learn more about and join Apollo HBCUNet, please visit apollohbcunet.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2021, Apollo had approximately $461 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

