NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that it has commenced an offering of its senior notes (the “notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Apollo Asset Management, Inc., Apollo Principal Holdings I, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings II, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings III, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings IV, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings V, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings VI, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings VII, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings VIII, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings IX, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings X, L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings XII, L.P., AMH Holdings (Cayman), L.P. and Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. (“AMH”).

Apollo intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repurchase, repay, redeem or otherwise retire in full the $500 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 4.000% Senior Notes due 2024 issued by AMH (the “2024 Senior Notes”) before or upon their maturity and pay related fees and expenses.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The offering will be made by means of a prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement only. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers: BofA Securities, Inc., telephone: 1-800-294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., telephone: 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, telephone: 1-866-471-2526; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, telephone: 1-866-375-6829.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 Senior Notes.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $631 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, references to “Apollo,” “we,” “us,” “our” and the “Company” refer collectively to Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries, or as the context may otherwise require. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo’s expectations regarding the completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the notes, the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “target” or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could,” or “may,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to inflation, market conditions and interest rate fluctuations generally, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of energy market dislocation, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to operate in highly competitive environments, the performance of the funds we manage, our ability to raise new funds, the variability of our revenues, earnings and cash flow, the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates, our dependence on certain key personnel, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by the funds we manage, the ability of Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) to maintain or improve financial strength ratings, the impact of Athene’s reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations, Athene’s ability to manage its business in a highly regulated industry, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, and litigation risks, among others. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Issuer’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 and the Issuer’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Issuer’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the Issuer’s other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of Apollo or any Apollo fund.

