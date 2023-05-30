NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Scott Kleinman, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management (NYSE: AAM-PA, AAM-PB), will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 1:45 pm ET.
A live webcast of the event will be available on Apollo’s Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available shortly after the event.
About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2023, Apollo had approximately $598 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.
