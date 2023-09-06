FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollomics Inc. (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, today announced that Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Executive Director and President, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the H.C. Wainwright conference coordinator. An audio webcast link of the presentation will be accessible, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event, under the Investors tab of the Apollomics website at https://www.apollomicsinc.com.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics currently has a pipeline of nine drug candidates across multiple programs, six of which are currently in the clinical stage of development. Apollomics’ lead programs include investigating its core product, vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States, and developing an anti-cancer enhancer drug candidate, uproleselan (APL-106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers, which is currently in Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical trials in China.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Apollomics cautions you that its forward-looking statements are subject to unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the Company’s forward-looking statements, including: (i) the impact of any current or new government regulations in the United States and China affecting Apollomics’ operations and the continued listing of Apollomics’ securities; (ii) the inability to achieve successful clinical results or to obtain licensing of third-party intellectual property rights for future discovery and development of Apollomics’ oncology projects; (iii) the failure to commercialize product candidates and achieve market acceptance of such product candidates; (iv) the failure to protect Apollomics’ intellectual property; (v) breaches in data security; (vi) risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and response; (vii) the risk that Apollomics may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; (viii) unfavorable changes to the regulatory environment; and those risks and uncertainties discussed in the Form F-4 (as amended) filed by Apollomics, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company can be found in the reports that Apollomics has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made by the Company. Apollomics undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of its forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

