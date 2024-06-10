House Republicans are coming down hard against progressive Democrats threatening to skip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress next month.

The high-stakes address, expected July 24, comes as Israel continues its operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas and rescue hostages taken by the terror group during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis.

A growing number of Democrats are critical of the Israeli operation, accus

[Read Full story at source]