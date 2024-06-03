Apoorva Insurance to offer AAIS Members affordable products and services to further accelerate their speed to market for all lines of business.

Lisle, IL, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Apoorva Insurance to the AAIS Partner Program.

“We create solutions that allow small and medium-sized carriers to venture into new lines of business while continuing to excel at existing ones,” said Nagesh Anupindi, Founder of Apoorva Insurance. “Joining the AAIS Partner Program gives Apoorva the necessary tools for positioning AAIS Member carriers to be both versatile and competitive in the property & casualty sector.”

“Exploring and whiteboarding with the AAIS team enabled us to quickly identify areas where we could bring value through technology enhancements, such as personal auto, flood, rating impact engines, and statistical reporting,” said Audra Palakodety, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Apoorva Insurance.

“We are excited to welcome Apoorva Insurance to our AAIS Partner Program, where they can extend advanced processes to our Membership that will enhance their current business and help them navigate internal pain points,” said John Kadous, Vice President of Products at AAIS. “Apoorva’s services especially benefit AAIS Member carriers and MGAs with their ability to migrate from competing programs to AAIS programs.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and grow their business. To find out how AAIS Partners like Apoorva Insurance can help create better customer experiences and increase speed to market, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at [email protected].

About Apoorva Insurance

Apoorva Insurance, established in Denver, CO, provides affordable products and services for property and casualty insurance. With more than 80 employees, Apoorva services AAIS Members for all lines of business. Apoorva migrates carriers and MGAs from other rating bureaus to AAIS’s forms and manuals. Their current focus is on personal auto, flood insurance, a rating impact engine for popular lines of business, and statistical reporting. Additionally, Apoorva creates dashboards and KPIs utilizing data from InForce policies, claims, and transactions. Find out more at apoorvainsurance.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.

CONTACT: Wen Tilghman American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) [email protected] Audra Palakodety Apoorva Insurance [email protected]