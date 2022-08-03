App Analytics Market Predicted to Surpass USD 8.13 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.03% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Advances in AI-Driven Platforms Boost the App Analytics Market Size

New York, US, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ App Analytics Market Analysis by Type (Web-based, Mobile-based), Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud), End-user (Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Travel, and Transportation, Others), and Region-Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 8.13 Billion by 2030, registering an 17.03% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2030).

App Analytics Market Overview

The app analytics market witnesses continually rising revenues. The market is predominantly led by the rising uptake of app analytics due to the increasing penetration of mobile phones. Besides, valuable insights that these analytics offers positively impact the market growth, providing digital marketers data to redesign their strategy to entice customers.

App Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2030 USD 8.13 Billion Growth Rate (2020 to 2030) 17.03% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Key Vendors Taplytics, Inc. (US), Kochava (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Google (US), Yahoo Inc. (US), Countly (UK), Localytics (US), Swrve ((US), Apptentive (US), Moengage (US), Mixpanel (US), Content Square SAS (France), TUNE Inc. (US), Clever Tap (US), AppsFlyer (US), appScatter (UK.), Amplitude (US), and Appsee (US) Key Market Opportunities Numerous growth strategies undertaken by companies as well as the latest trends driving the market are outlined in the report.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of mobile apps for customer acquisition and optimizing digital marketing & advertising campaigns are major trends boosting the market size. The proliferation of traditional application performance management (APM), providing real-time analysis to identify issues and improve digital customer experience, creates significant market opportunities.

Industry Trends

Rising uses of rich, privacy-friendly analytics to check & ensure digital campaigns’ accuracy boost market size. These analytics platforms enable users to determine how much traffic a web or mobile app draws, pick out fraudulency, and verify the accuracy of other aspects of digital campaigns to ensure that they are not sub-optimal.

The rising demand for data-rich, privacy-friendly analytics to check end users’ preferences and know what they like the most to make the best decisions based on product pages is projected to allow the market to garner significant traction. Increasing demand from enterprises across the globe to deliver frictionless digital journeys to customers defines the market landscape.

Moreover, the rising use of big-data behavioral solutions and content analytics solutions in various businesses creates substantial market opportunities. This, as a result, would benefit the App analytics market. Also, increased adoption of app analytics by marketing professionals and advertisement companies to enhance digital customer experiences increases market shares.

Moreover, the rising use of big-data behavioral solutions and content analytics solutions in various businesses creates substantial market opportunities. This, as a result, would benefit the App analytics market. Also, increased adoption of app analytics by marketing professionals and advertisement companies to enhance digital customer experiences increases market shares.

Every business needs to recognize the value of data in decision-making. However, mobile learning and artificial intelligence has enormously impacted the way people collaborate with machines. On the flip side, the demand for more custom-fitted experiences is changing every day. The mobile application world has grown and improved exponentially in recent years, led by advancements in AI-related solutions. All these factors are major headwinds for the market growth, presenting challenges of lack of domain-specific expertise.

Technology providers make substantial investments to foster R&D activities to develop novel solutions that can enable users to see how much traffic a website or mobile app receives. With the COVID-19 crisis expected to extend beyond 2021, the need for social media management, behavioral analysis, multichannel campaign analysis, and display advertising optimization is expected to increase in the next few years.

App Analytics Market Segments

The report is segmented into types, deployments, end-users, and regions. The type segment comprises web-based app analytics and mobile-based app analytics. The deployment segment comprises on-premise and on-cloud. The end-user segment comprises retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, logistics, travel & transportation, and others (education, manufacturing, energy & utilities). The region segment comprises the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

App Analytics Market Regional Analysis

North America heads the global app analytics market. The rising popularity of smartphones, growing numbers of mobile & web applications, and the expanding use of mobile phones & mobile programs drive the market growth. Besides, the spurring rise in the eCommerce sector in the region boosts the market size. The presence of many major mobile app developers & app analytics solution providers fosters market revenues.

Additionally, vast technological advances, substantial R&D investments, and the growing demand for advanced mobile apps substantiate the region’s market value. High technology adoption in IT and other industries like healthcare, retail, and BFSI substantiate the region’s market share.

Other key factors favoring the market growth include the growing demand for app analytics solutions to analyze and manage the geographical distribution of website traffic. The growing focus of organizations on enhancing digital platforms to improve customer experience by boosting their website operation performance fosters regional market growth.

App Analytics Market Competitive Analysis

The app analytics market appears competitive several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. These players also invest heavily in R&D, global expansion, advanced technologies, and product launches to gain a larger competitive edge. Mergers & acquisitions, innovations, and collaborations remain key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Feb.03, 2022, IronSource (Israel) launched a new app analytics platform that can enable app and game developers to maximize their revenue, user retention, and growth. With the development of the beta version of App Analytics, IronSource is creating a one-stop-shop for app monetization, user acquisition, and analytics. Analytics have increased along with platforms and strategies for succeeding in mobile games and apps. IronSource claims that the usability (the UX) of the app analytics platform is significantly better than most other solutions.

