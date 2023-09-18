Major app test automation Market players include QA-MentorSoftware Testing Company, Tricentis, Parasoft, Cigniti, Keysight, Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sauce Labs, SmartBear Software, Micro Focus, and Ranorex Inc.

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global app test automation market size is expected to expand at ~20.61% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 108.28 billion by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of ~USD 17.10 billion in the year 2021. owing to the rapid expansion of mobile app development. In 2016 there were 139 billion app downloads. However, by the end of 2021 the number skyrocketed to 228 billion indicating a 60% increase in just four to five years.

The proliferation of smartphones and the increasing demand for mobile applications have led to a surge in mobile app development. App test automation tools are essential to ensure the quality, functionality, and compatibility of these apps across various devices and operating systems.

App Test Automation Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

Static testing Segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a significant rate

Increased Demand for Testing Process Automation to Boost Market Growth

As companies strive to reduce their time to market, they need to automate their testing processes to ensure quality. Automation allows them to quickly test apps, identify bugs, and ensure they are functioning properly. In 46% of cases, test automation has taken up to 50% of the manual testing workload. More than 30% of companies are looking to automate between 55% and 70% of their testing procedures while nearly 22% have set their sights on automating, over 76% of the testing process. Automation also helps to reduce the costs associated with manual testing, as it can test apps faster and more accurately than manual testing. Additionally, automation can be used to simulate real-world user scenarios, which can help to identify potential issues that may not have been identified through manual testing.

App Test Automation Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Demand for Mobile App Security Testing And Compliance With Regulations to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The app test automation market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031. this growth is driven by the increasing demand for mobile app security testing and compliance with regulations. For instance, The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 is a United States Act (HIPAA) a regulation is requiring organizations to test their mobile apps for security vulnerabilities, which has resulted in an increase in the demand for mobile app test automation solutions. Automation can help reduce costs associated with manual testing, making it an attractive option for many companies. Additionally, the increasing demand for mobile web applications is also contributing to the market growth in region.

Increased Access To Digital Technologies to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific app test automation market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031. The region is rapidly catching up with other countries in terms of digital technology and this presents an opportunity for consumer companies to stay ahead of the curve. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the proportion of India’s core economy grew from 5.4% of Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2014, to 8.5% in 2019. With more people having access to digital technologies, companies need to be prepared to automate their operations to ensure their products and services remain relevant. With the increased access to digital technologies, countries like China, Japan, and India have become a more connected market, allowing companies to reach a wider audience and create more personalized experiences for their customers.

App Test Automation Segmentation by Testing Type

Static Testing

Dynamic Testing Functional Testing

E2E Testing Non-Functional Testing

API Testing

The static testing segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2031. Static testing is an automated process used to detect errors in software before it is deployed. It typically involves testing the code for correctness, completeness, and security flaws. As, per a report it has been found that thorough static testing can detect 86% of software flaws. Static testing is more reliable than manual testing, as it does not rely on human error and can detect a wider range of errors.

App Test Automation Segmentation by End User

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

BFSI

The IT & telecommunications segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2031. As the IT & telecommunications segment is fast-paced and ever-evolving, security testing helps to identify any potential vulnerabilities or bugs before they become a problem. This helps to ensure that apps stay secure and that customers have confidence in the app’s performance. Additionally, the growing demand for cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is also driving the growth of this segment. 54% of telecom companies employ chatbots as a means to enhance their overall efficiency. As of 2022 the telecommunications AI industry is valued at, around USD 2.2 billion.

App Test Automation Segmentation by Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

App Test Automation Segmentation by Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the global app test automation market that are profiled by Research Nester are QA-MentorSoftware Testing Company, Tricentis, Parasoft, Cigniti, Keysight, Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sauce Labs, SmartBear Software, Micro Focus, Ranorex Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the App Test Automation Market

QA Mentor has recently acquired Step One Step Ahead, a software consulting firm located in Mumbai, India. This company specializes in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) focusing on addressing the needs arising from the increasing usage of native and enterprise application platforms.

Tricentis has made an announcement regarding Vision AI, which now empowers Tosca. Vision AI represents a cutting edge AI based test design and automation technology catering to the evolving demands brought by the adoption of cloud native and enterprise application platforms.

