An appeals court on Thursday weighed a plea to halt the use of two new North Carolina state Senate districts starting this year on arguments the boundaries approved by the Republican-controlled legislature illegally weaken the ability of Black voters in a large region to elect their favored candidate.
But a majority on the three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that heard oral arguments sounded hesitant to reverse last month’s refusal by U.S. District Judge Ja
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Judge warns Fani Willis over outbursts in heated testimony - February 15, 2024
- Utah school board member who questioned a student’s gender censured by lawmakers - February 15, 2024
- DOJ defends Special Counsel report on Biden’s memory: ‘Consistent with legal requirement,’ not ‘gratuitous’ - February 15, 2024