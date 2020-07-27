AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Breaking News
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 3, 2020.

AppFolio will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, August 3, 2020. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of the IR page at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

To listen to the live call, participants may register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3697242. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call. To ensure the connection of all participants, please register in advance, a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international callers. Please use conferencen ID: 3697242. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software (AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

