AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions in the real estate and legal markets, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, October 28, 2019.

AppFolio will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, October 28, 2019. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of the IR page at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844.624.1561 and entering ID #8056038. International callers may dial 647.253.8652. A replay of the conference call will be available at 800.585.8367 and 416.621.4642 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software (AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

