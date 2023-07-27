Revenue grows 25%

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) (“AppFolio” or the “Company”), a cloud-based technology platform built for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“AppFolio’s second quarter results reflect a relentless focus on our customer-centric strategy, and increased operational efficiency,” said Shane Trigg, President and CEO, AppFolio. “Aligning the value we provide with the value we receive is what unlocks our industry-leading innovation. From AI-powered solutions including AppFolio Realm to our entry into the affordable housing segment, addition of new AppFolio Stack partners, and expansion of our payments platform, we’re focused on delivering increasingly more value to our customers and their communities.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $147.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 25% increase from $117.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Units Served: Total units on the AppFolio Property Manager platform increased to approximately 7.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from approximately 6.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was ($0.7 million), or (0.5%) of revenue, compared to ($29.9 million), or (25.5%) of revenue, in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was $9.4 million, or 6.4% of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of $1.2 million, or 1.0% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities were $164.0 million as of June 30, 2023. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $6.2 million, or 4.2% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $(1.5) million, or (1.2)% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2022.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of July 27, 2023, AppFolio’s outlook for fiscal year 2023 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $592 million to $598 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 5.5% to 6.5%.

Full year non-GAAP free cash flow margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 6% to 7%.

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,698 $ 70,769 Investment securities—current 139,273 89,297 Accounts receivable, net 20,033 16,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,478 24,899 Total current assets 209,482 201,468 Investment securities—noncurrent — 25,161 Property and equipment, net 26,635 26,110 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,308 23,485 Capitalized software development costs, net 26,857 35,315 Goodwill 56,060 56,060 Intangible assets, net 3,593 4,833 Other long-term assets 8,424 8,785 Total assets $ 351,359 $ 381,217 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,532 $ 2,473 Accrued employee expenses 31,447 34,376 Accrued expenses 18,560 15,601 Income tax payable 13,485 — Other current liabilities 9,687 8,893 Total current liabilities 74,711 61,343 Operating lease liabilities 39,554 50,237 Other liabilities 11,141 4,091 Stockholders’ equity 225,953 265,546 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 351,359 $ 381,217

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue(1) $ 147,075 $ 117,450 $ 283,175 $ 222,746 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 57,854 47,430 114,062 90,777 Sales and marketing(2) 27,002 26,995 56,400 51,914 Research and product development(2) 37,263 26,687 74,925 51,007 General and administrative(2) 18,819 37,947 50,510 56,911 Depreciation and amortization 6,816 8,321 14,487 16,736 Total costs and operating expenses 147,754 147,380 310,384 267,345 Loss from operations (679 ) (29,930 ) (27,209 ) (44,599 ) Other (loss) income, net (54 ) 45 (34 ) 35 Interest income, net 1,478 151 2,839 258 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 745 (29,734 ) (24,404 ) (44,306 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 19,646 236 29,607 (49 ) Net loss $ (18,901 ) $ (29,970 ) $ (54,011 ) $ (44,257 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 35,565 34,927 35,505 34,881

(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core solutions $ 38,515 $ 32,414 $ 75,684 $ 63,223 Value Added Services 106,085 81,450 202,920 152,950 Other 2,475 3,586 4,571 6,573 Total revenue $ 147,075 $ 117,450 $ 283,175 $ 222,746

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 988 $ 726 $ 1,756 $ 1,084 Sales and marketing 444 2,013 2,861 3,473 Research and product development 4,348 4,024 9,787 6,830 General and administrative 4,992 3,198 10,271 5,992 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,772 $ 9,961 $ 24,675 $ 17,379

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash from operating activities Net loss $ (18,901 ) $ (29,970 ) $ (54,011 ) $ (44,257 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,198 7,759 13,135 15,637 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 541 922 1,109 1,809 Gain on lease modification (1,915 ) — (4,281 ) — Impairment, net — 19,433 — 19,792 Deferred income taxes 5 (1,208 ) 9 (1,550 ) Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 11,390 10,523 26,027 18,478 Other (558 ) (62 ) (717 ) 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,616 ) 507 (3,530 ) (2,924 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36 (710 ) (2,429 ) (2,652 ) Other assets 297 (735 ) 363 (1,308 ) Accounts payable 788 (2,970 ) (989 ) 17 Accrued employee expenses (15,760 ) 1,799 (2,719 ) (3,217 ) Accrued expenses (237 ) 1,460 2,170 3,182 Taxes payable 15,228 (5 ) 25,152 52 Operating lease liabilities (3,867 ) (680 ) (4,638 ) (1,311 ) Other liabilities 141 (538 ) (2,308 ) 1,527 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,230 ) 5,525 (7,657 ) 3,281 Cash from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investments (72,312 ) (21,591 ) (73,597 ) (44,900 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments — — 1,013 — Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 11,727 20,155 49,617 43,498 Purchases of property and equipment (1,377 ) (3,269 ) (2,171 ) (5,099 ) Capitalization of software development costs (986 ) (3,709 ) (2,151 ) (7,193 ) Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment — — 629 — Net cash used in investing activities (62,948 ) (8,414 ) (26,660 ) (13,694 ) Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 668 503 1,502 603 Tax withholding for net share settlement (7,717 ) (4,524 ) (13,256 ) (5,597 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,049 ) (4,021 ) (11,754 ) (4,994 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (79,227 ) (6,910 ) (46,071 ) (15,407 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 104,175 49,786 71,019 58,283 End of period $ 24,948 $ 42,876 $ 24,948 $ 42,876

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Costs and operating expenses: GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 57,854 $ 47,430 $ 114,062 $ 90,777 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 988 726 1,756 1,084 Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 56,866 $ 46,704 $ 112,306 $ 89,693 GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 39 % 40 % 40 % 41 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 39 % 40 % 40 % 40 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 27,002 $ 26,995 $ 56,400 $ 51,914 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 444 2,013 2,861 3,473 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 26,558 $ 24,982 $ 53,539 $ 48,441 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 18 % 23 % 20 % 23 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 18 % 21 % 19 % 22 % GAAP research and product development $ 37,263 $ 26,687 $ 74,925 $ 51,007 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 4,348 4,024 9,787 6,830 Non-GAAP research and product development $ 32,915 $ 22,663 $ 65,138 $ 44,177 GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 25 % 23 % 26 % 23 % Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 22 % 19 % 23 % 20 % GAAP general and administrative $ 18,819 $ 37,947 $ 50,510 $ 56,911 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 4,992 3,198 10,271 5,992 Less: Impairment, net — 19,433 — 19,792 Less: Gain on lease modification (1,915 ) — (4,281 ) — Less: CEO separation costs, net — — 11,520 — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 15,742 $ 15,316 $ 33,000 $ 31,127 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 13 % 32 % 18 % 26 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11 % 13 % 12 % 14 % GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 6,816 $ 8,321 $ 14,487 $ 16,736 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618 561 1,352 1,098 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 621 1,151 1,240 2,303 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 5,577 $ 6,609 $ 11,895 $ 13,335 GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 5 % 7 % 5 % 8 % Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 4 % 6 % 4 % 6 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (679 ) $ (29,930 ) $ (27,209 ) $ (44,599 ) Less: Stock-based compensation expense 10,772 9,961 24,675 17,379 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618 561 1,352 1,098 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 621 1,151 1,240 2,303 Less: Impairment, net — 19,433 — 19,792 Less: Gain on lease modification (1,915 ) — (4,281 ) — Less: CEO separation costs, net — — 11,520 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 9,417 $ 1,176 $ 7,297 $ (4,027 ) Operating margin: GAAP operating margin (0.5 )% (25.5 )% (9.6 )% (20.0 )% Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue 7.4 8.5 8.7 7.8 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue 0.4 1.0 0.4 1.0 Impairment, net as a percentage of revenue — 16.5 — 8.9 Gain on lease modification as a percentage of revenue (1.3 ) — (1.5 ) — CEO separation costs, net as a percentage of revenue — — 4.1 — Non-GAAP operating margin 6.4 % 1.0 % 2.6 % (1.8 )% Net loss: GAAP net loss $ (18,901 ) $ (29,970 ) $ (54,011 ) $ (44,257 ) Less: Stock-based compensation expense 10,772 9,961 24,675 17,379 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 618 561 1,352 1,098 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 621 1,151 1,240 2,303 Less: Impairment, net — 19,433 — 19,792 Less: Gain on lease modification (1,915 ) — (4,281 ) — Less: CEO separation costs, net — — 11,520 — Less: Income tax effect of adjustments (17,292 ) 58 (27,783 ) (958 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,487 $ 1,078 $ 8,278 $ (2,727 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic: GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.53 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.27 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.77 0.89 1.75 1.19 Non-GAAP income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ (0.08 ) Net income (loss) income per share, diluted: GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.49 ) $ (1.27 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.75 0.87 1.72 1.19 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation Basic 35,565 34,927 35,505 34,881 Diluted 35,565 34,927 35,505 34,881 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 35,565 34,927 35,505 34,881 Diluted 36,305 35,668 36,200 34,881

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Free cash flow: GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (9,230 ) $ 5,525 $ (7,657 ) $ 3,281 Purchases of property and equipment (1,377 ) (3,269 ) (2,171 ) (5,099 ) Capitalized software development costs (986 ) (3,709 ) (2,151 ) (7,193 ) CEO separation costs payment 14,926 — 14,926 — Partial lease termination payment 2,851 — 2,851 — Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 6,184 $ (1,453 ) $ 5,798 $ (9,011 ) Free cash flow margin: GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue (6.3 )% 4.7 % (2.7 )% 1.5 % Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (0.9 ) (2.8 ) (0.8 ) (2.3 ) Capitalized software development costs as a percentage of revenue (0.7 ) (3.2 ) (0.8 ) (3.2 ) CEO separation costs payment 10.2 — 5.3 — Partial lease termination payment 1.9 — 1.0 — Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 4.2 % (1.2 )% 2.0 % (4.0 )%





Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating expenses (cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), sales and marketing, research and product development, general and administrative, and depreciation and amortization), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

Non-GAAP presentation of income (loss) from operations, operating expenses, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, impairment, CEO separation costs, net, gain on lease modification, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalization of software development costs, payments for separation costs and lease termination payments. We use free cash flow to evaluate our generation of cash from operations that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Additionally, we believe that information regarding free cash flow provides investors with a perspective on the cash available to fund ongoing operations, because we review cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these adjustments also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Impairment. We believe that impairment charges do not reflect future operating expenses, and are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

CEO separation costs, net. We incurred one-time, separation costs associated with our former Chief Executive Officer’s Transition and Separation Agreement, dated March 1, 2023 (“Separation Agreement”). We have excluded these costs, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

Gain on lease modification. In January 2023 and June 2023 we amended our San Diego lease. We have excluded any gain related to the remeasurement of the lease liability, as we do not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of our business.

Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 25%, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.