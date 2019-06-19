Appian Named A Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments Report by Independent Research Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

RESTON, Va, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced it has been named a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Software For Digital Process Automation For Deep Deployments, Q2 2019” report (“DPA Deep”). In Forrester’s four market segments for rapid application development, DPA Deep platforms “excel at the high end of process complexity but may also be the right solution to meet the needs for a wide-deployment, low-code standard” in an organization.

In Forrester’s evaluation, Appian tied for the top score in the Current Offering category (including criteria for user experience development tools; process and flow design; digital decisioning, and robotic process automation). Appian also received among the second-highest scores in the Strategy category (including criteria like vision and strategy, commercial model, partners and training, community, and marketplace).

The report notes that “Appian is a low-code vendor that thrives in complex process environments.”

The report also states that Appian’s low-code strategy “allows it to cover the waterfront from complex process applications to a low-code development environment that competes with vendors like Mendix, OutSystems, and ServiceNow, all on a single platform.”

“We are known for our ability to develop mission-critical solutions within complex process environments, and we think our recognition here further validates that,” said Malcolm Ross, Vice President of Product Marketing at Appian. “To showcase that commitment, we recently launched the Appian Guarantee, which promises application development in just eight weeks – no matter the state of the environment.”

For more information and to download a complimentary copy of the report, visit the Appian website.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:
Nicole Greggs
Director of Media Relations, Appian
+1 703-260-7868
[email protected] 

