Appian Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). The report evaluates 18 vendors in the enterprise low-code application market and their product offerings. For more information and to download a complimentary copy of the report, visit the Appian website.

According to Gartner,  “Enterprise low-code application platforms offer compelling productivity gains for professional and citizen development, as well as speed-of-delivery benefits.” They also stated, “An enterprise LCAP supports enterprise-class applications. These require high performance, scalability, high availability, disaster recovery, security, SLAs, resource use tracking, technical support from the provider, and API access to and from local and cloud services.”

Appian makes it easy to build powerful enterprise applications up to 20x faster than custom code. In addition to speed, Appian delivers powerful intelligent automation that unifies people, robots, and artificial intelligence with data and processes in a single, simple interface. The result is rapid time-to-market for innovative apps that optimize business operations and transform the customer experience.

“Appian is focused on low-code platform leadership because we know companies need an easier way to build transformational software applications,” said Malcolm Ross, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Appian. “We simplify every aspect of the journey from idea to deployed application. This is why we can offer the Appian Guarantee, which is our commitment to deliver powerful business applications in just eight weeks.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark Driver, Jason Wong, Yefim Natis, 8 August 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

For Information Contact:
Nicole Greggs
Director of Media Relations
+1 703-260-7868
[email protected]

