MCLEAN, Va., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Appian World, the company’s annual customer conference.
A live webcast of the event will be available under the “News and Events ” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.
About Appian
Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]
