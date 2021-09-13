Appian To Present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with investors at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference.
The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events ” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.
About Appian
Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
[email protected]
Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
[email protected]
Source: Appian Corporation
- Certara Announces Closing of its Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares - September 13, 2021
- Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes - September 13, 2021
- HYRE CLASS ACTION DEADLINE REMINDER: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HyreCar, Inc. - September 13, 2021