Appian To Present at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with investors at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events ” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

