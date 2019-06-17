APPLE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple Inc. – AAPL

NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 17, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Apple Inc. (NasdaqGS: AAPL). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between November 2, 2018 and January 2, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Apple and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aapl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 17, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On January 2, 2019, post-market, the Company disclosed that it would miss its prior quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9B, with revenues of only $84B, far below prior guidance of $89B to $93B, due in part to falling iPhone sales in China and significantly reduced battery replacement pricing. On this news, the price of Apple’s shares fell, damaging investors.

The case is City of Roseville Employees’ Retirement System v. Apple Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-2033.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact: