NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apple Inc. (“Apple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL) on behalf of Apple stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Apple has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The focus of this investigation is whether Apple issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. The US Justice Department and 16 attorneys general are suing the iPhone maker for violating antitrust laws. And in Europe, the company is said to be facing probes about whether it’s complying with the region’s Digital Markets Act. Apple, fresh from its €1.8 billion ($2 billion) European Union fine for blocking music streaming apps from informing users of cheaper deals, has been the focus of more attention since the DMA came into full effect on March 7.

Then on March 21, 2024, Investor’s Business Daily published a report titled “Apple Stock Drops As Justice Department Sues iPhone Maker.” According to the report, “The lawsuit alleges that Apple’s conduct makes it harder for Americans to switch smartphones, undermines innovation for apps, and imposes extraordinary costs on developers, businesses and consumers.”

On this news, Apple shares dropped by 4.29% in intraday trading on the same day, erasing about $113 billion in market value and taking their year-to-date loss back to 11%.

