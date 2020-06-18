Breaking News
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to Keynote Mimecast’s Cyber Resilience Summit

Global Virtual Event Brings Together Security and IT Professionals to Tackle Cyber Resilience and IT Transformation

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, is hosting its annual Cyber Resilience Summit on June 23-24, 2020 EST (June 24 -25 AEST). This complimentary, virtual, two half-day event will bring together thousands of IT and security professionals to increase global resiliency that spans cyber, human and community resilience.

Keynote presenters at this year’s Cyber Resilience Summit include:

  • Silicon Valley icon and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak;
  • Mimecast CEO Peter Bauer;
  • Mimecast chief strategy officer Christina Van Houten;
  • CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz and CTO Mike Sentonas; and
  • Dutch Paratriathlon World Champion (PTC) Jetze Plat.

Cyber Resilience Summit also features nearly 30 technical training and educational breakout sessions to teach attendees how to better protect their organizations from the number one attack vector – email; at their email perimeters, inside their networks and organizations, and beyond their email perimeters. In addition, attendees will learn about the importance of integrating security controls across their entire security technology ecosystems.

“If the COVID-19 public health crisis has taught us anything, it’s the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. This includes understanding the value of diverse supply chains, having local or alternative sourcing and avoiding excessive dependency on highly centralized arrangements. It has helped us recognize the reality and necessity of a Plan B, when Plan A encounters an unprecedented event,” said Mimecast CEO Peter Bauer. “In a sense, this has really underscored the importance of community and working together to build more cyber resilient organizations every day.”

Bauer continued, “Cyber resilience is only one piece of the puzzle. Diversification and diversity are also showing up as pillars of resilience at these times. The opportunity divide is possibly the biggest barrier to social justice in our society. We are simultaneously battling as an industry with many unfilled roles and a significant cyber skills gap. Cyber Resilience Summit is a place for us to discover ways in which we, as IT and security professionals, can make things better in our organizations, and in the world.”

WHAT: Cyber Resilience Summit presented by Mimecast
WHEN: June 23-24, 2020 EST (June 24 -25 AEST)
WHERE:  Virtually from your desktop
SPONSORS: CellTrust, CrowdStrike, Rapid7, Recorded Future, and Palo Alto Networks 

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.cyberresiliencesummit.com.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilience world.™
Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

