Breaking News
Home / Top News / Apple Device Buyback Company Second Life Mac Adds Apple Veteran Paula Currie to Leadership Team

Apple Device Buyback Company Second Life Mac Adds Apple Veteran Paula Currie to Leadership Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Second Life Mac, an Apple device buyback company that offers the highest guaranteed payout, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Paula Currie as vice president, procurement. Currie was one of Apple Inc.’s most successful educational sales reps before joining Second Life Mac. Click to Tweet.

Second Life Mac buys pre-owned Apple devices from schools and enterprises, allowing these organizations to recoup the remaining value in these devices and use the funds for future technology purchases.

At Apple, Currie was a trusted advisor to schools, known for her innovation in driving the adoption of digital learning, including the appropriation of 1:1 technology in impoverished K-12 districts. She was recognized for surpassing sales quotas, growing her existing account base, and guiding a team that generated more than $20 million in Apple sales for eight consecutive years. Currie regularly presented her strategies at Apple sales training events.

Prior to Apple, Currie managed sales for large companies including McKesson Relay Health, Google and Novell. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University, West Lafayette Ind., and an executive MBA from Babson College in Boston. Currie resides in Dublin, Ohio.

“As we continue to build Second Life Mac and position the company for explosive growth, we need to invest in our leadership team to help navigate the opportunities in this new industry,” said Scott Pauga, CEO and founder of Second Life Mac. “Paula keenly understands the needs of our customers, and will be instrumental in helping Second Life Mac deliver the best buyback experience in the industry.”

About Second Life Mac
Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology.

Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

 

CONTACT: For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
[email protected]

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.