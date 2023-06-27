GreyOrange’s fulfillment orchestration platform and robots enable Apple Express to increase throughput

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreyOrange Inc. , a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, today announced it is improving distribution velocity for Canada-based Apple Express, a national final mile logistics company.

In the first deployment with Apple Express, 145 of GreyOrange’s Ranger™ MoveSmart (RMS) robots will be seamlessly connected and controlled by the GreyMatter™ fulfillment orchestration platform. GreyMatter orchestrates the scalable and agile sorting system, producing faster fulfillment efficiency and accuracy in the Mississauga facility, located just outside of Toronto, Canada.

“The evolution of human and robotic collaboration will continue to guide the modern distribution center post-pandemic,” said Nasser Syed, president, Apple Express. “Automating our distribution center using GreyOrange solutions provides us with both greater flexibility and scalability for future growth, while already enabling faster distribution and throughput today.”

Current operations for the distribution center utilize 28 employees who are manually sorting 2,000 parcels per hour for 360 destinations. GreyOrange’s RMS system slated for implementation in October 2023, will enable Apple Express to easily scale its sorting operations to over 10,000 parcels per hour for over 450 sort destinations. The RMS system will also support one-click flexible configuration of destinations, fully automated induction, fully customizable analytics, destination management, auditing and manual sorting for handling fragile parcels.

“Automating vital processes for fast-growing companies like Apple Express is a powerful way to overcome labor shortage risks and increase operational efficiency,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “As supply chain leaders plan for future growth, it is essential to incorporate a human-robot co-working plan to ensure the best work can be accomplished with minimal manual labor, which allows robots to do the heavy lifting and reduce workplace injuries.”

Apple Express’ implementation of GreyMatter prepares the company with the best industry technology for now and the future. In a recent Gartner® report, “ Predicts 2023: Supply Chain Technology ,” analysts project that within the next five years, about half of companies will use intralogistics robots from various vendors, therefore requiring a multiagent orchestration platform – like GreyMatter – which powers the robotic fleet and assigns balanced work in real-time according to fulfillment needs. The report also reveals that by 2026 more than half of companies using intralogistics robots will use a multiagent orchestration platform containing an open API (application programming interface) for seamless connection to control multi-vendor fleets. Therefore, Apple Express’ deployment of GreyOrange solutions now equips the company to solve future challenges, based on analysts’ projections.

About Apple Express

In 1985 Apple Express was established as a Toronto-based, local-delivery business. Strong leadership and a strategic vision enabled the company to achieve steady growth. With a view to the future, the company invested in emerging technology and infrastructure to service the world’s largest brands. Today, Apple Express provides its customers with strategic transportation and logistics services through the utilization of its people’s skills, processes, and technology. Its strategic goal is to take on and aggregate, more and more of its customers’ non-strategic processes, particularly as they relate to the “last mile” of their initial and ongoing relationship with their customers. Apple Express delivers highly customized, outsourced, SLA satisfaction and last-mile supply chain solutions for large healthcare, IT, and retail businesses. For more information, visit www.appleexpress.com .

About GreyOrange

Disrupting and re-defining fulfillment, GreyOrange Inc. provides a state-of-the-art hardware agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, that responds to customer orders in real time as well as proprietary and certified third-party hardware. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, and reducing risk and time to market while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

