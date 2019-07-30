Apple Inc iPhone sales dropped to less than half of quarterly revenue for the first time in seven years, but CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday described the change as successfully diversifying away from a single product and forecast results above Wall Street targets.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Apple forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales - July 30, 2019
- Capital One customer data breach rattles investors - July 30, 2019
- Apple revenue forecast tops expectations, iPhone business stabilizes - July 30, 2019