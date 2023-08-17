IPA Top 300 Firm Award and Promotions AGP announces annual promotions and award win for seventh consecutive year

Cleveland, OH, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apple Growth Partners (AGP), an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, announces its annual promotions. The firm has also been named a 2023 IPA Top 300 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting, for the seventh consecutive year.

“As we continue to advance our vision of being the Healthy Growth firm of the Great Lakes Region, we are delighted to be recognized as a top 300 accounting and advisory firm, moving up the rankings consistently, year after year,” said Erica Ishida, president. “This is a direct result of the impact that our team is able to make on behalf of our clients.”

In recognition of their ongoing contributions to their clients, the firm recently promoted these individuals:

Tax Department

Mark Lapikas, Shareholder Principal

Dmitriy Berkovich, Managing Director – Tax

Diane Thacker, Senior Manager

Amy Smith, Senior Manager

Ann Miller, Senior Manager

Morgan McLaughlin, Supervisor

Owen Dobbins, Senior Associate

Audit & Assurance Department

Christopher Benko, Managing Director – A&A

Irina Andriyovska, Senior Associate

Clariss Choy, Senior Associate

Andrew Ditsler, Senior Associate

Natalie Kauffman, Senior Associate

Timothy Misciagna, Senior Associate

“The recent promotions of these team members are a testament to our firm’s purpose,” states Chuck Mullen, chairman. “We’re committed to providing exceptional service and taking care of our people, clients, and communities.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 80 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for high net worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 130 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, car washes, restaurants, and not-for-profits. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, exceptional service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit https://www.applegrowth.com.

Attachment

IPA Top 300 Firm Award and Promotions

CONTACT: Donea Boiner Apple Growth Partners dboiner@applegrowth.com