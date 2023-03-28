Apple Growth Partners has been recognized as an Accounting Today “Regional Leader” for 2023. AGP is included as a part of Accounting Today’s 2023 Top 100 firms list for the second year in a row in the Great Lakes category, the second largest region in terms of revenue. The Great Lakes region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Cleveland, OH, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apple Growth Partners (AGP), an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named a Regional Leader by Accounting Today as part of their 2023 Top 100 firms list. AGP is included for the second year in a row in the Great Lakes category, the second largest region in terms of revenue. The Great Lakes region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The annual list spotlights firms poised for growth on the national and regional levels. Since 2016, Apple Growth Partners has achieved 117% growth through organic means as well as strategic acquisitions. Much of APG’s recent growth has stemmed from its expansion into the Charlotte and Chicago markets, as well as its AGP Anywhere program that enables employees to choose where and how they work best — remotely, hybrid, or from one of the firm’s five offices.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today for the second year in a row. Healthy growth is much more than a tagline to us; it’s part of our DNA and our purpose,” said Chuck Mullen, Apple Growth Partners’ chairman. Erica Ishida, president and chief operating officer added, “We have a strong culture of authenticity, exceptional service, and taking care of each other that has helped fuel our growth. And, looking forward, we feel confident that we are well-positioned for future growth.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 80 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for high net worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 130 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, car washes, restaurants, and not-for-profits. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, exceptional service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

