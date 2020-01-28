Apple iPhone back to growth after a year’s slump; China virus adds uncertainty

Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, powered by a rise in iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones.
