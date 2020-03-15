Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus

Apple Inc said it is closing all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission, a move that was followed by several U.S. retailers on Saturday.
