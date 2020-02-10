Apple supplier Foxconn restarts key China plant with 10% workforce: source

Apple supplier Foxconn got approval to resume production at a key China plant after being forced to shut it following a coronavirus outbreak, but only 10% of the factory’s workforce has managed to return so far, a source told Reuters.
