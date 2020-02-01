Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak

Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Death toll from China virus rises to 259, border curbs disrupt more flights - February 1, 2020
- LeBron celebrates his ‘brother’ Kobe in emotional speech - February 1, 2020
- China’s Premier Li asks EU to facilitate urgent procurement of medical supplies - February 1, 2020