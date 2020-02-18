Apple warns sales to fall short of target due to coronavirus impact

Apple Inc warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago as the world’s most valuable technology firm became one of the biggest corporate casualties of China’s coronavirus epidemic.
