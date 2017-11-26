Breaking News
Home / Top News / Apple Watch Series 3 & 2 Cyber Monday 2017 Deals Compared by EyeSee360

Apple Watch Series 3 & 2 Cyber Monday 2017 Deals Compared by EyeSee360

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website EyeSee360 has found the best Apple Watch Series Cyber Monday deals of 2017. Their top rated deals at the moment are:

  • Apple Watch Series 2 42mm (Gold Aluminum Case, Midnight Blue Sport Band) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)
  • Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ 38mm (Space Gray Aluminum Case Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band) on sale – Amazon
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only & Cellular versions) – Amazon (newest models)

The Series 3 is the latest Apple Watch, released in 2017 and featuring a range of improvements over the Series 2 model. Most notably the Series 3 is available as a cellular model, allowing wearers to take advantage of mobile data on their Apple Watch for the first time. Check the entire range of Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 2 deals on Amazon here.

EyeSee360 are a team of e-commerce experts who gather price data from the biggest retailers on popular consumer products. They then collate this data into price comparison tables allowing shoppers to pick out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Cyber Monday. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record. Professional services firm Deloitte predict total sales over the period to reach $700 billion.

The Black Friday sales week has transitioned over the years from an in-store sales day to a week long event with purchases just as likely to be made online as in physical stores. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

Deals from the big retailers started on Monday November 20th and run until the end of Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Find a live updating page of the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals on the EyeSee360 website.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.