Apple’s iPhone X hits the spot as long lines return from Sydney to Shanghai

SYDNEY/BEIJING (Reuters) – Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple Inc stores in Asia early on Friday as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X, a turnout that contrasts with the more lackluster launches for the past two iterations of the premium smartphone.
