New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ” Application Container Market : By Service, By Deployment, By Vertical and Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of 31.10% to attain a valuation of around USD 14.14 Billion by the end of 2030.

The application container market is projected to witness significant revenue growth in the upcoming period. Rapid advancement in container orchestration technologies would drive market growth.Application containers streamline the process of building, testing, and deploying & redeploying applications on multiple environments, including on-premises data centers and the cloud. Containers allow rapid deployment of applications, patched or scaled. Application containers offer benefits such as the lesser requirement of system resources, increased portability, steady & consistent operations, and better application developments.

Applications running in containers can be effectively & effortlessly deployed to multiple different operating systems and hardware platforms. Application containers support agile and DevOps efforts to accelerate development, test, and production cycles. Application container services deliver reliable, scalable, and cost-effective computing resources to host different types of on-demand software.

Common use cases of application containers include moving applications into cloud architectures, refactoring applications for containers, and developing new container-native applications. Organizations also use application containers to provide better support for microservices architectures, DevOps support for continuous integration & deployment (CI/CD), and easier deployment of repetitive jobs and tasks.

Application Container Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Application Container Market Size by 2030 USD 14.14 Billion (2030) Application Container Market Growth 31.10% CAGR during 2022-2030 Key Market Drivers The major factors that is driving the market is increasing popularity of application container technology over virtual machines as there is a difference in the size of the container. rn

The application container is of size 10 megabytes, whereas the virtual machine with its OS have a size of several gigabytes.

Competitive Analysis

The application container market appears highly competitive, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Vendors operating in the market strive to provide reliable, scalable, and affordable application container services with 24/7 technical support.

They also provide easy-to-setup, affordable application container plans and custom container solutions. Market players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and technology/product launches to gain a significantly larger competitive share.

For instance, on Dec.15, 2022, DH2i, a leading provider of clustering and software-defined perimeter software for containers, announced a partnership with Red Hat to accelerate container application deployments. The partnership will allow organizations to use containers to create lightweight execution environments for applications to deploy critical workloads quickly and consistently across physical, virtual, private, and public clouds and edge environments.

Red Hat will collaborate with DH2i to certify its DxEnterprise containers on Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to enable customers across the hybrid cloud further. This collaboration will enable customers to deploy Red Hat OpenShift with DxEnterprise to virtually eliminate downtime and enjoy faster & more successful container application deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Players active in the global application container market are AWS Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), VMware Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Joyent Inc. (US), Apprenda Inc. (US), Mesosphere, Inc. (US), Red Hat, Inc., Weaveworks(UK), and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others.

Segments

The application container market is segmented into services, deployment modes, organize size, applications, verticals, and regions. The service segment is sub-segmented into container monitoring, container security, container data management, container networking, container orchestration, consulting, and support & maintenance services. The deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premises.

The organization size segment is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The application segment is sub-segmented into production, collaboration, modernization, and others. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, telecommunication & IT, retail & e-commerce, education, media & entertainment, and others.

Industry Trends

Application containers empower innovations and increase operational efficiency within the organization, irrespective of users’ location preference to run their workloads. Organizations expect to minimize deployment friction, operating costs, and time to value critical business workloads.

Application containers allow businesses to modernize their legacy applications and develop new applications leveraging cloud services. Most businesses across rapidly growing industries use application containers to virtually eliminate downtime and faster & successful deployments of applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The growing need to maintain consistency across infrastructure footprints, including physical, virtual, private & public clouds, and edge deployments to allow users to manage applications, workloads, and services throughout their infrastructure create a vast demand for application containers. The growing uptake of cloud-native computing practices makes application containers increasingly important for business efficiency.

Many growing companies, from technology to financial institutions, use application containers to improve the efficiency of deploying, scaling, and managing applications. Conversely, inherent security risks that come along with the application container use, such as vulnerabilities due to additional software, poorly managed keys & credentials, and wrongly configured security measures. While adopting application containers, organizations should conduct appropriate security checks to minimize the risks of attacks and data thefts.

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global application container market with vast technological advances. Also, the widespread use of application containers in various firms to aid program development, management, and easy transfer across platforms boosts the region’s market shares. Besides, the rising demand for managed hosted private cloud environments and domestic sourcing requirements in enterprises influence market growth.

The presence of major market players in this region offering reliable, scalable, and affordable application container services propel the market growth, creating value for businesses and growth opportunities. With its large base of solution providers, the US accounts for a significant share of the North American application container market.

The application container market in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth. The surging adoption of application container services in growing numbers of businesses boosts the market size. Additionally, increased investments from advanced cloud infrastructure providers substantiate the region’s application container market shares. APAC countries, such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India, are leading markets for application hosting.

