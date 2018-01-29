Application for secondary listing of shares

Zurich / Switzerland, 29 January 2018

ARYZTA AG (“ARYZTA” or the “Company”) has applied to the Irish Stock Exchange for the admission of 1,110,253 registered shares of nominal value CHF 0.02 each in the capital of ARYZTA (the “New Shares”) to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange and to trading on the Main Securities Market of the Irish Stock Exchange.

