Offerings provide research-based academic support for neurodiverse students entering grades 1-9

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Southport School (TSS), a private day school for neurodiverse children who have language-based learning differences and/or ADHD, today announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Summer Programs. Open to students entering grades 1-9, the Summer Programs provide research-based academic support in an individualized, grade-appropriate and positive learning environment.

Launched more than 30 years ago, the annual Summer Programs at TSS are led by the school’s expert teaching staff and emphasize skill building and learning strategies. While academically rigorous, the Summer Programs also incorporate project-based learning, games, and technology where appropriate.

“Students enrolled in our Summer Programs are championed by world-class faculty members who are focused on their success,” said Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, executive director of TSS. “Families turn to The Southport School because of its proven track record for teaching all students effectively in an accepting, safe and inclusive environment where they feel like they belong and their potential can be unlocked. The Summer Programs present a wonderful opportunity for students to build important skills they can utilize throughout the entire school year and beyond.”

A comprehensive multi-week remedial program for students entering grades 1-6 includes tutorial, literature, writing, and mathematics classes. Using a Structured Literacy approach, the tutorial class focuses on each child’s individual decoding, encoding, reading fluency and comprehension needs. The literature class provides comprehension strategies by means of direct instruction and application through the use of literature-based resources and activities. Students learn how to develop, organize and express ideas using a variety of frameworks in the writing class. Improvement in legibility and writing fluency is also reinforced. The mathematics class emphasizes computational skills and conceptual development, as well as practical applications and problem-solving. The program runs 8 a.m.-noon from June 29 through July 28.

For learners entering grades 6-9, TSS offers workshops designed to help students learn strategies and tools to be successful in school. Offered in two two-week sessions, the workshops focus on math, reading strategies, study strategies, and writing. The first session runs from July 3 through July 14 and the second session runs from July 17 through July 28. Families can choose two workshops per session. The program runs from 8:50 a.m.-12:15 p.m. each day.

All faculty members at TSS are trained in research-based approaches, including the Orton-Gillingham Approach, Lindamood-Bell’s Visualizing & Verbalizing Method®, Executive Function Coaching, and Assistive Technology.

Families can apply online at SouthportSchool.org. To learn more about the Summer Programs please contact the admissions office at Admissions@SouthportSchool.org or 203-254-2044.

About The Southport School

The Southport School (TSS) is a private day school for neurodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. Since its inception in 1984, TSS has remained dedicated to creating transformative educational experiences for students that recognize individual strengths, promote independent thinking, develop self-esteem and self-advocacy, and support a successful transition for continued academic achievement. The Southport School provides a supportive, non-traditional environment with small class sizes for students. Students are championed by an expert faculty that is student-focused and uses research and evidence-based approaches. TSS serves 122 students from neighboring communities in Connecticut and New York. To learn more, visit www.SouthportSchool.org .

