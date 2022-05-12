Applications now Available for the CapStar Bank Southeastern School of Banking Diversity Scholarship

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Bank, in partnership with the Tennessee Bankers Association, announces that applications are now available for the annual CapStar Bank Southeastern School of Banking Diversity Scholarship to support individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in the financial services industry.

Now in its second year, the scholarship awards three junior or senior level undergraduate students, who are Tennessee residents and attend an accredited college or university, with full tuition and housing to The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB). The southeast’s premier two-year banking school, TSSB offers a 70-hour practical banking curriculum with onsite instruction one week each year in Nashville, including financial analysis, macroeconomics, asset-liability management, investments, lending, strategic planning, liquidity/capital management, credit, technology, sales and human resources, among other topics.

Inaugural scholarship recipients, Nia Buntin (Tennessee Tech) and Jaylen Davis (The University of Tennessee – Chattanooga) will enter their second year with plans to graduate in 2022. According to Nia, “… it was such an incredible experience to meet and work directly with bankers who shared their professional experiences … I’m looking forward to year two.” Jaylen added, “I learned so much about banking and what the profession entails, including an amazing opportunity to network and meet new people … I am truly grateful for the TSSB scholarship.”

Scholarship applicants must have an intent on pursuing a career in banking and have at least one birth parent who is a member of one of the following minority groups: Black/African American, Hispanic, Native American, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.

“Diversity of culture and thoughts is a cornerstone of CapStar,” said Tim Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “We are excited to continue one of our industry’s most exclusive professional development opportunities for this important segment of our community at a time when they are making critical decisions about their professional future.”

In addition to paid tuition and housing, the award offers an exclusive professional development advantage as admittance to The Southeastern School of Banking is typically reserved for banking professionals and not available to college students. Importantly, each scholarship recipient will be prioritized for potential CapStar employment opportunities upon graduation from college.

“Partnering with CapStar to facilitate a professional path to banking through education and mentorship is a monumental step toward diversity within the financial services industry,” said Colin Barrett, President/CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association. “This scholarship provides the type of assistance that is so essential to supporting emerging and talented students as they prepare for their careers.”

Applications for CapStar Bank TSSB Diversity Scholarship are available now with a deadline of June 1, 2022.

Dates for The Southeastern School of Banking are July 17-22, 2022 (Year One) and in July 2023 (Year Two).

Visit https://tnbankers.org/the-southeastern-schools/ or www.capstarbank.com/about/tssb-diversity-scholarship for additional information and to download the 2022 application.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 13 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

