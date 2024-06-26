PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today that the application period for its annual science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) grant awards are now open for the 2024 -2025 academic school year and will remain open until Friday, October 18.

Up to $100,000 in grants will be awarded and recipients will be announced during a ceremony at Ingalls in January 2025. These grants will support STEM-related initiatives at schools and educational organizations across Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“We encourage educators to apply and share how Ingalls can support their students in pursuing STEM careers,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding Corporate Stewardship & Community Relations Manager Lisa Bradley. “These grants are part of Ingalls’ ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and critical thinking among youth, while also cultivating the next generation of shipbuilders through comprehensive STEM education programs.”

The competitive grant program provides teachers the opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 for a specific project and must fall under one of the STEM categories – science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Educators and nonprofit organizations who are located in either Alabama, Louisiana or Mississippi are encouraged to request an application by emailing [email protected].

In the past decade, Ingalls has awarded over $1.1 million for teacher training and projects to support STEM in the local education system. Last year’s grant cycle attracted nearly 80 applications from the region and 24 STEM-related initiatives were awarded.

HII is committed to shaping the future of engineering, science and technology and makes investments in STEM education programs through partnerships with local elementary, middle and high schools, community colleges and technical schools, summer internships, and industry-leading apprentice schools at the company’s two shipyards.

