Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Applications Open for Langer Prizes Research Grant for Innovators and Entrepreneurs

Applications Open for Langer Prizes Research Grant for Innovators and Entrepreneurs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

American Institute of Chemical Engineers to award fellowship inspired by biotechnology pioneer Robert Langer

New York, NY, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) is requesting applications for a recently endowed fellowship program that assists researchers in pursuing innovative technical work with the potential of making important contributions to society.

The Langer Prizes for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Excellence awards unrestricted grants of up to $100,000 to assist researchers — particularly those working in chemical and biological engineering— in pursuing “blue-sky” ideas that may lead to game-changing technical and commercial innovations. The annual fellowships are endowed by the AIChE Foundation in the name of Robert S. Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a pioneer in drug delivery and biomaterials for medical applications.

 

The Langer Prizes is administered by AIChE’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneuring Excellence. Recipients will become part of a distinguished cadre of Langer Prize Fellows, skilled in tackling high-risk, high-impact challenges across a range of industries and commercial pursuits, and will have opportunities to collaborate with other innovators and entrepreneurs. Applications for the 2020 prize are due May 1.

                                                                

In encouraging applications for the prize, Pablo Debenedetti, Chair of the AIChE Foundation, said “The Langer Prizes represent an extraordinary and visionary initiative that seeks to empower the next generation of inventors and innovators across the broad spectrum of modern chemical and biological engineering.” He added that the Langer Fellows “will be able to pursue their boldest and most creative ideas, seeking to transform them into technical and commercial innovations with broad societal impact.”

 

The inaugural Langer Prize fellowship was awarded in 2019 to César de la Fuente, Presidential Assistant Professor in the departments of bioengineering, microbiology and psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania. An innovator in the computerization of biological systems, de la Fuente leads the university’s machine biology group, where he draws upon protein design, synthetic biology, bioengineering, microbiology, and computational biology to devise new therapies for biomedical problems such as antibiotic resistance, infectious diseases, cancer, and microbiome engineering. De la Fuente will be honored at a future event hosted by the AIChE Foundation.

 

Details about the Langer Prizes for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Excellence — including application instructions and information on how to contribute to the endowment — are available at www.aiche.org/LangerPrizes, or by email at [email protected]

 

Applications are due May 1, 2020, and the 2020 prize recipient will be announced in the fall.

# # #

 

About the American Institute of Chemical Engineers

AIChE is a professional society of 63,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities, and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology, and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

 

# # #

Attachment

  • LangerPrize2020_applications 
CONTACT: Gordon Ellis
AIChE Communications
646-495-1348
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.