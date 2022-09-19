Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Applied Blockchain Files Registration Statement for Existing Shares

Applied Blockchain Files Registration Statement for Existing Shares

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Blockchain” or the “Company”), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, announced that on September 16, 2022 it filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the registration of approximately 48.3 million existing shares of Applied Blockchain common stock that are currently unregistered. The registration statement does not include the registration of any new shares of Applied Blockchain common stock.

The majority of these shares are held by insiders and partners of Applied Blockchain. These shares were set to become available for sale beginning December 1, 2022 pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and following the SEC declaring the Form S-1 effective, will be eligible to be sold pursuant to a public registration statement.

The registration statement on Form S-1 has been filed with the SEC but is not yet effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Form S-1 becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities that are proposed to be registered on the Form S-1, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state. Any offer of securities will occur solely by means of the prospectus included in the Form S-1 and any supplements thereto.   When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from: Applied Blockchain, Inc., 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 2100, Dallas, TX 75219, or by calling 214-427-1704.

About Applied Blockchain
Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide low-cost digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing (HPC) industry. The Company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDBlockchain.

Investor Relations Contacts
Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
APLD@gatewayir.com

Media Contact
Brenlyn Motlagh
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 899-3135
APLD@gatewayir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.