Applied Blockchain Files Registration Statement for Existing Shares

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Blockchain” or the “Company”), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, announced that on September 16, 2022 it filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the registration of approximately 48.3 million existing shares of Applied Blockchain common stock that are currently unregistered. The registration statement does not include the registration of any new shares of Applied Blockchain common stock.

The majority of these shares are held by insiders and partners of Applied Blockchain. These shares were set to become available for sale beginning December 1, 2022 pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and following the SEC declaring the Form S-1 effective, will be eligible to be sold pursuant to a public registration statement.

The registration statement on Form S-1 has been filed with the SEC but is not yet effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Form S-1 becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities that are proposed to be registered on the Form S-1, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state. Any offer of securities will occur solely by means of the prospectus included in the Form S-1 and any supplements thereto. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from: Applied Blockchain, Inc., 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 2100, Dallas, TX 75219, or by calling 214-427-1704.

