PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato investor rights law firm are investigating allegations of securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations involving Applied Digital and/or its directors and officers. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation and/or other redress on behalf of any injured APLD shareholders.

Applied Digital investors who invested in or before April 2022, are concerned about the APLD stock price performance, and would like to discuss potential claims may contact Alan Rosca at arosca@rscounsel.law, 888-998-0530

Applied Digital and some of its senior executives have been accused in class action lawsuits of violating securities laws by allegedly making false and misleading statements about the profitability of the company’s data center hosting business as well as its ability to transition into a low-cost AI cloud services provider. The allegations suggest that Applied Digital overstated the effectiveness of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards.

Applied Digital Shareholders May Be Able to Pursue Claims for Compensation

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims for compensation and/or other redress on behalf of APLD shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are a APLD investor who invested in or before April 2022, continue to hold your APLD shares, and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation and/or other redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys take cases like this on a contingency fee basis

* This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein.