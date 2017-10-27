TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Inventions Management Corp. (“AIM” or the “Company”) announces that effective October 27, 2017 it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 options (the “Options”) to certain directors of the Corporation to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 Class A subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share and expire on October 27, 2022.
For further information please contact:
Michael Stein
President
Tel: 416-410-7722
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- StoneMor Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for 2017 First Quarter - October 27, 2017
- uniQure Announces Closing of its Public Offering - October 27, 2017
- Applied Inventions Management Corp. Announces the Grant of Stock Options - October 27, 2017