Revenue $6.43 billion, down 1 percent year over year

GAAP operating margin 28.0 percent and non-GAAP operating margin 28.3 percent, down 1.5 points and 1.7 points year over year, respectively

GAAP EPS $1.85 and non-GAAP EPS $1.90, flat and down 2 percent year over year, respectively

Generated $2.58 billion in cash from operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) today reported results for its third quarter ended July 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Results

Applied generated revenue of $6.43 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 46.3 percent, operating income of $1.80 billion or 28.0 percent of net sales, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the company reported gross margin of 46.4 percent, operating income of $1.82 billion or 28.3 percent of net sales, and EPS of $1.90.

The company generated $2.58 billion in cash from operations and distributed $707 million to shareholders including $439 million in share repurchases and $268 million in dividends.

“Applied Materials executed well in our fiscal third quarter, with revenue and earnings at the high end of our guidance range,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO. “Over the past several years, we have focused our strategy and investments on key technologies to accelerate the Internet of Things and AI era, enabling us to consistently deliver strong results in 2023 and positioning Applied Materials for sustainable outperformance.”

Results Summary

Q3 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 Change (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Net sales $ 6,425 $ 6,520 (1 )% Gross margin 46.3 % 46.1 % 0.2 points Operating margin 28.0 % 29.5 % (1.5) points Net income $ 1,560 $ 1,606 (3 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 1.85 — Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.4 % 46.2 % 0.2 points Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.3 % 30.0 % (1.7) points Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,600 $ 1,683 (5 )% Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.90 $ 1.94 (2 )%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures” section.

Business Outlook

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Applied expects net sales to be approximately $6.51 billion, plus or minus $400 million. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.82 to $2.18.

This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to completed acquisitions of $0.01 per share, includes the normalized tax benefit of share-based compensation of $0.01 per share and includes a net income tax benefit related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers of $0.01 per share, but does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as any additional charges related to acquisitions or other non-operational or unusual items, as well as other tax-related items, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Third Quarter Reportable Segment Information

Semiconductor Systems Q3 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 4,676 $ 4,734 Foundry, logic and other 79 % 66 % DRAM 17 % 15 % Flash memory 4 % 19 % Operating income $ 1,618 $ 1,701 Operating margin 34.6 % 35.9 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,628 $ 1,708 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 34.8 % 36.1 %

Applied Global Services Q3 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 1,464 $ 1,420 Operating income $ 429 $ 434 Operating margin 29.3 % 30.6 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 429 $ 434 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 29.3 % 30.6 %

Display and Adjacent Markets Q3 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 235 $ 333 Operating income $ 37 $ 69 Operating margin 15.7 % 20.7 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 37 $ 70 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 15.7 % 21.0 %





Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

Applied provides investors with certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which are adjusted for the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, including certain items related to mergers and acquisitions; restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments; impairments of assets; gain or loss, dividends and impairments on strategic investments; certain income tax items and other discrete adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, the tax effect related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance and for planning purposes, and as performance measures in its executive compensation program. Applied believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management, and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of Applied’s ongoing operating performance. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

Applied Materials will discuss these results during an earnings call that begins at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. A live webcast and related slide presentation will be available at www.appliedmaterials.com . A replay will be available on the website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation and cash deployment strategies, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and beyond, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products, our ability to meet customer demand, and our suppliers’ ability to meet our demand requirements; global economic, political and industry conditions, including rising inflation and interest rates; the implementation and interpretation of new export regulations and license requirements, and their impact on our ability to export products and provide services to customers and on our results of operations; global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies; our ability to obtain licenses or authorizations on a timely basis, if at all; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers’ technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including COVID-19; acquisitions, investments and divestitures; changes in income tax laws; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; our ability to ensure compliance with applicable law, rules and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 Net sales $ 6,425 $ 6,520 $ 19,794 $ 19,036 Cost of products sold 3,449 3,514 10,579 10,144 Gross profit 2,976 3,006 9,215 8,892 Operating expenses: Research, development and engineering 767 705 2,313 2,045 Marketing and selling 193 180 584 520 General and administrative 214 197 635 537 Severance and related charges — — — (4 ) Total operating expenses 1,174 1,082 3,532 3,098 Income from operations 1,802 1,924 5,683 5,794 Interest expense 60 56 180 171 Interest and other income (expense), net 64 (7 ) 41 27 Income before income taxes 1,806 1,861 5,544 5,650 Provision for income taxes 246 255 692 716 Net income $ 1,560 $ 1,606 $ 4,852 $ 4,934 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.86 $ 1.86 $ 5.76 $ 5.63 Diluted $ 1.85 $ 1.85 $ 5.73 $ 5.59 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 838 864 842 877 Diluted 843 869 846 883

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) July 30,

2023 October 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,025 $ 1,995 Short-term investments 510 586 Accounts receivable, net 5,230 6,068 Inventories 5,809 5,932 Other current assets 1,305 1,344 Total current assets 18,879 15,925 Long-term investments 2,177 1,980 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,604 2,307 Goodwill 3,732 3,700 Purchased technology and other intangible assets, net 305 339 Deferred income taxes and other assets 2,713 2,475 Total assets $ 30,410 $ 26,726 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 199 $ — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,528 4,237 Contract liabilities 3,497 3,142 Total current liabilities 8,224 7,379 Long-term debt 5,460 5,457 Income taxes payable 818 964 Other liabilities 815 732 Total liabilities 15,317 14,532 Total stockholders’ equity 15,093 12,194 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,410 $ 26,726

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,560 $ 1,606 $ 4,852 $ 4,934 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 136 108 385 321 Severance and related charges — — — (4 ) Share-based compensation 114 95 375 314 Deferred income taxes (38 ) 47 (174 ) (209 ) Other 15 22 189 14 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 796 (409 ) 1,518 (828 ) Cash provided by operating activities 2,583 1,469 7,145 4,542 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (255 ) (210 ) (797 ) (564 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7 ) (441 ) (25 ) (441 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 302 374 971 1,013 Purchases of investments (465 ) (339 ) (1,195 ) (1,175 ) Cash used in investing activities (425 ) (616 ) (1,046 ) (1,167 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from commercial paper 297 — 892 — Repayments of commercial paper (300 ) — (700 ) — Proceeds from common stock issuances — — 111 96 Common stock repurchases (439 ) (1,000 ) (1,489 ) (4,603 ) Tax withholding payments for vested equity awards (11 ) (3 ) (165 ) (259 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (268 ) (225 ) (707 ) (650 ) Repayments of principal on finance leases 1 — (8 ) — Cash used in financing activities (720 ) (1,228 ) (2,066 ) (5,416 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 1,438 (375 ) 4,033 (2,041 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents—beginning of period 4,695 3,435 2,100 5,101 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents — end of period $ 6,133 $ 3,060 $ 6,133 $ 3,060 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,025 $ 2,956 $ 6,025 $ 2,956 Restricted cash equivalents included in deferred income taxes and other assets 108 104 108 104 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents $ 6,133 $ 3,060 $ 6,133 $ 3,060 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash payments for income taxes $ 197 $ 592 $ 418 $ 1,623 Cash refunds from income taxes $ — $ 5 $ 51 $ 133 Cash payments for interest $ 35 $ 35 $ 137 $ 137

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Corporate and Other

(In millions) Q3 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 Unallocated net sales $ 50 $ 33 Unallocated cost of products sold and expenses (218 ) (218 ) Share-based compensation (114 ) (95 ) Total $ (282 ) $ (280 )



Additional Information

Q3 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 Net Sales by Geography (In millions) United States $ 1,039 $ 725 % of Total 16 % 11 % Europe $ 661 $ 529 % of Total 10 % 8 % Japan $ 478 $ 438 % of Total 8 % 7 % Korea $ 988 $ 1,224 % of Total 15 % 19 % Taiwan $ 1,345 $ 1,537 % of Total 21 % 24 % Southeast Asia $ 180 $ 270 % of Total 3 % 4 % China $ 1,734 $ 1,797 % of Total 27 % 27 % Employees (In thousands) Regular Full Time 34.5 31.9

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit Reported gross profit – GAAP basis $ 2,976 $ 3,006 $ 9,215 $ 8,892 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 7 7 21 20 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 2,983 $ 3,013 $ 9,236 $ 8,912 Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.4 % 46.2 % 46.7 % 46.8 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 1,802 $ 1,924 $ 5,683 $ 5,794 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 10 10 32 29 Acquisition integration and deal costs 6 19 20 32 Severance and related charges2 — — — (4 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,818 $ 1,953 $ 5,735 $ 5,851 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.3 % 30.0 % 29.0 % 30.7 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Reported net income – GAAP basis $ 1,560 $ 1,606 $ 4,852 $ 4,934 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 10 10 32 29 Acquisition integration and deal costs 6 12 20 28 Severance and related charges2 — — — (4 ) Realized loss (gain), dividends and impairments on strategic investments, net (4 ) (1 ) 109 (1 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net 6 18 13 (15 ) Income tax effect of share-based compensation3 5 22 (6 ) (22 ) Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers 9 21 25 120 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items 10 1 (22 ) (54 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments4 (2 ) (6 ) (7 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,600 $ 1,683 $ 5,016 $ 5,015

1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 The severance and related charges primarily related to a one-time voluntary retirement program offered to certain eligible employees. 3 GAAP basis tax benefit related to share-based compensation is recognized ratably over the fiscal year on a non-GAAP basis. 4 Adjustment to provision for income taxes related to non-GAAP adjustments reflected in income before income taxes.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported earnings per diluted share – GAAP basis $ 1.85 $ 1.85 $ 5.73 $ 5.59 Certain items associated with acquisitions 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 Acquisition integration and deal costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Realized loss (gain), dividends and impairments on strategic investments, net — — 0.13 — Unrealized loss (gain) on strategic investments, net — 0.02 0.01 (0.02 ) Income tax effect of share-based compensation 0.01 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Income tax effects related to intra-entity intangible asset transfers 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.14 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings and other tax items 0.01 — (0.02 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.90 $ 1.94 $ 5.93 $ 5.68 Weighted average number of diluted shares 843 869 846 883

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 July 30,

2023 July 31,

2022 Semiconductor Systems Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 1,618 $ 1,701 $ 5,299 $ 5,120 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 10 7 29 22 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,628 $ 1,708 $ 5,328 $ 5,142 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 34.8 % 36.1 % 36.0 % 37.4 % AGS Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 429 $ 434 $ 1,226 $ 1,259 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 429 $ 434 $ 1,226 $ 1,259 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 29.3 % 30.6 % 28.8 % 30.5 % Display and Adjacent Markets Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 37 $ 69 $ 66 $ 226 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 — 1 — 3 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 37 $ 70 $ 66 $ 229 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 15.7 % 21.0 % 11.6 % 21.2 %

1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets.

Note: The reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted segment results above does not include certain revenues, costs of products sold and operating expenses that are reported within corporate and other and included in consolidated operating income.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE