SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.

The awards also include an Excellence in ESG category to recognize suppliers for environmental, social and governance achievements. The category is part of the SuCCESS2030 (Supply Chain Certification for Environmental and Social Sustainability) initiative, Applied’s 10-year roadmap for extending its sustainability vision across the supply chain.

“Our Supplier Excellence Award recipients demonstrated tremendous perseverance and collaboration during a very challenging year for the entire semiconductor industry supply chain,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Corporate Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials. “Applied is thankful for the support of all our suppliers, and we look forward to working closely together to build a more resilient and scalable supply chain.”

The following 15 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance

Brooks Automation US, LLC

Brooks Instrument, LLC

CHawk Technology Int’l, Inc.

Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Mfg. Corp.

Modern Industries, Inc.

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Precision Polymer Engineering Ltd.

TOCALO Co., Ltd.

TT Electronics Manufacturing Services Inc.

Verity Instruments, Inc.

Excellence in Aftermarket Support

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Excellence in New Product Introduction

VDL Enabling Technologies Group

Excellence in Quality

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.

Excellence in ESG (SuCCESS2030 initiative)

Entegris Inc.

Excellence in Collaboration

Coherent Corp.

