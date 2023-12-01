The validation marks a significant step towards Applied’s Net Zero 2040 Playbook – a collaborative approach to reducing the semiconductor industry’s carbon emissions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its science-based Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets have received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). By setting a 1.5°C-aligned target, currently the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process, Applied is aligning its emissions reduction program to the latest climate science, validated by a third party, and will report its progress annually.

“Semiconductors are the foundation of technology advancements that are transforming the global economy and can improve peoples’ lives in so many ways. As demand for semiconductors increases, we must grow responsibly by collaborating broadly to reduce the industry’s environmental impact,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials. “SBTi’s validation of our emissions reduction targets reflects Applied Materials’ commitment to minimize our own carbon footprint and to work closely with our suppliers and customers to help them achieve their climate goals.”

Applied’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions are those produced directly by the company and by the energy it purchases. Its Scope 3 emissions, which make up more than 99 percent of Applied’s carbon footprint, consist of the upstream emissions from the company’s supply chain and the downstream emissions from the use of its products by customers. Following are Applied’s near-term science-based targets that have received SBTi validation:

Applied Materials, Inc. commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by FY2030 from a FY2019 base year.

Applied Materials, Inc. also commits to increase active annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 36% in FY2019 to 100% by FY2030.

Applied Materials, Inc. further commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products 55% per million USD of value added by FY2030 from a FY2019 base year.

In order to achieve its ambitious emissions reduction targets, particularly Scope 3, Applied will collaborate closely with its customers, suppliers and industry partners, as outlined in the company’s Net Zero 2040 Playbook unveiled earlier this year. Areas of focus include:

Furthering Applied’s “3×30” program, which defines goals for improving the energy efficiency and reducing the chemical impacts of its semiconductor manufacturing equipment

Engaging and supporting customers to transition to clean energy to power their chip manufacturing facilities where Applied’s equipment is used

Supporting grid decarbonization efforts in key markets through advocacy and industry initiatives

In July, Applied joined with Intel as the inaugural corporate sponsors of Schneider Electric’s Catalyze program, which aims to accelerate access to renewable energy across the global semiconductor value chain. Applied is also a founder and Governing Council member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium, a global, ecosystem-wide effort to accelerate the semiconductor industry’s greenhouse gas-reduction efforts.

Applied Materials has been reporting on social responsibility and environmental matters since 2005. The company’s latest Sustainability Report and Annex reflect activities and results through the end of fiscal year 2022. To access the full reports and learn more about Applied’s environmental actions as well as the company’s efforts to advance its culture of inclusion and human rights initiatives, please visit the Reports and Policies page of our website.

