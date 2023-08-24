SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Sept. 6 beginning at 8:50 a.m. PT / 11:50 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.
Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977
